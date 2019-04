Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- If you want to vote in the May primary election, you must register by Monday.

Election day is Tuesday, May 7 but the deadline to register is Monday, April 8.

Early voting starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Voters can cast their ballots on weekdays and select weekend days until Monday, May 6.