Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett hosting ‘puppy play date’ at local dog park

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is looking to make friends for his dog by hosting a puppy play date.

Puppy play date will be this Wednesday 3pm @ Canine Meadow in Kirtland! I just want to sit back and have a nice dog collab, I won’t be signing any autographs. See you guys then 🤟🏾 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) April 7, 2019

Garrett announced on social media Sunday that he will be taking his dog, Gohan, to Canine Meadow Dog Park in Kirtland Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a puppy play date.

Garrett wrote on Twitter, “I just want to sit back and have a nice dog collab, I won’t be signing any autographs. See you guys then.”

He also reminds dog owners to make sure their pups are up to date on all their shots. Tweeting, “Please make sure all your pets are up to date on their vaccines. I would never harm your animal but if you give my pup parvo I will snap you in half ”

Garrett also said he will be hosting more puppy play dates at different dog parks in the future.

“I’ll have more of these in different places. I want Gohan to have lots of friends and good experiences, plus I love connecting with everyone,” he said on Twitter.

Garrett says at the end of Gohan’s play date he will take photos with those who stopped by.

You can also keep up with Gohan’s adventures by following him on Instagram, here.

More on Myles Garrett, here.