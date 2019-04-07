‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets selling for thousands of dollars on eBay

Some people are so excited to see Avengers: Endgame, they’re paying prices that are out of this universe.

On ebay, one seller has put a $60,000 price tag on four tickets at a Times Square theater for a Friday showing of the film.

Endgame is supposed to fill in some blanks for fans who were left hanging after Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Pre-sale tickets set records and crashed websites around the world.

It seems the people who got their hands on them are trying to make a buck.

If New York is too far, how about four tickets to see the movie at an AMC theater in Dearborn, Michigan?

The starting bid is $5,000.

It’s not out of everyone’s price range.

According to HuffPost, someone bought two tickets for $15,000 on eBay last week.

See the preview here.