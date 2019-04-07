Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs while performing in competition

WARNING: The video in this story may be considered graphic to some.

AUBURN, Ala. — A star senior gymnast from Auburn University had to be carted out of a regional gymnastics event Friday on a stretcher after breaking both her legs during her floor routine.

According to New York Daily News, Samantha Cerio was competing in the Baton Rouge Regional.

She had attempted a handspring double front with a blind landing when she reportedly “reached for the ground too early.” She then hit the mat.

Video footage shows Cerio screaming in agony and clutching both her legs after the accident.

Auburn was able to advance despite Cerio’s injury, but was eliminated Saturday in the Regional Final.

Cerio is an aerospace engineering major expecting to graduate in May. After graduation she will work for Boeing in Seattle.

