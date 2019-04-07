Arizona woman charged after 6-month-old step-grandchild tests positive for meth

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An Arizona woman was arrested after her step-grandchild tested positive for meth while in her care.

According to Fox 10, 39-year-old Rene Galbreath was watching her six-month-old step-grandchild on March 25 for several hours.

Officers were called the hospital after the child tested positive for the drugs and a search warrant was issued.

Police found methamphetamine inside her home.

Galbreath reportedly admitted to knowing the drugs were in the room but stated she did not know how the child got them.

Galbreath was booked in jail on child abuse, endangerment and drug-related charges.

