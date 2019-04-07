Act of selflessness: Man struck, killed after pushing woman out of path of train

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Family and friends are remembering a 20-year-old man who unintentionally gave his life Wednesday after saving a woman.

According to WPXI, Conlan Onder was killed by a train in Pittsburgh last week.

Onder and the woman were walking on the tracks around 5:30 Wednesday evening when a train came passing through.

Onder reportedly pushed the woman out of the train’s path before being truck by the vehicle.

The woman received minor, non-life threatening injuries.

“He pushed her out-of-the-way. I think it was, he was taken by surprise and his last act is that of selflessness and self-sacrifice. You know, right to the front of the line, the gates swing open and he’s in heaven,” Onder’s father, Michael, told the news outlet.

Onder’s family claims he was “getting his life back together.” He was allegedly homeless for a period of time and recently got an apartment and had plans of going back to school.