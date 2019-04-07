5 people hurt following crash on I-90 and East 72nd Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio - I-90 eastbound reopened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday between MLK Drive and Eddy Road following a crash.
The accident happened before 3 a.m. near East 72nd Street.
Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours.
Cleveland EMS reports 5 people were hurt in the accident.
Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Another man was seriously injured and two others are in stable condition.
All 5 were transported to University Hospitals.
Police have not released details on how many vehicles were involved.
41.499320 -81.694361