5 people hurt following crash on I-90 and East 72nd Street

Posted 6:34 am, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, April 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - I-90 eastbound reopened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday between MLK Drive and Eddy Road following a crash.

The accident happened before 3 a.m. near East 72nd Street.

Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours.

Cleveland EMS reports 5 people were hurt in the accident.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man was seriously injured and two others are in stable condition.

All 5 were transported to University Hospitals.

Police have not released details on how many vehicles were involved.

Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage.

