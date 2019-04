CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was ran over while “car surfing” on Friday.

According to ABC 23, when police arrived on scene, they learned one of his parents was driving when it happened.

They said the boy had fallen off the roof and was then struck by the vehicle.

The TV outlet reports that it’s unclear whether the parent will be charged in connection to the case.

The accident remains under investigation.