Suspected rhino poacher killed by elephant, remains eaten by lions in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA — A suspected rhino poacher was killed by an elephant while in Kruger National Park this week.

According to Letaba Herald, the family of the man reached out to park rangers for help recovering his body.

Eventually, they found his remains, which appeared to have been devoured by a pride of lions.

The paper reports only a human skull and pair of pants were left.

Four accomplices with the man have been arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains,” Managing Executive of the KNP, Glenn Phillips told the paper.