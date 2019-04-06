Quiet night followed by warm temperatures Sunday & chance of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We officially hit 67 degrees today! You can expect a pretty quiet overnight.

We’ll start Sunday with sunshine and mild near-50° in a few places! By noon we should be in the mid-60s! Forecast temperatures of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well.

There is a risk of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunday. The threat will continue through the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Right now, no severe storms are anticipated however some thunder can’t be ruled out, the biggest threat being winds. Stay tuned.

The 30% probability for Sunday and Monday really doesn’t tell the whole story, since most of the rain will happen at night on Sunday:

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.