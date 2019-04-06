Portage County Drug Task Force seizes drugs, guns, and money during three day operation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage County Drug Task Force took part in a three day drug interdiction operation recently.

According to a post on Facebook, detectives worked with multiple law enforcement agencies, including OSHP and ATF.

They targeted the cities of Ravenna, Kent and Streetsboro.

In total, 11 people were arrested. The following was also seized:

  • One firearm
  • Methamphetamine, suboxone, prescription pills, crack cocaine, marijuana and hash oil.
  • U.S currency
  • Criminal tools/drug abuse instruments.

