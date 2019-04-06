Police: 1 man killed after gunmen open fire into crowd at Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at The 4 Nine bar at 1311 E. 49.

Police found two men who had been shot multiple times.

One of the men had been shot in the head and was dead when police arrived.

Another victim suffered multiple gunshots. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police, a fight broke out inside the bar.

When security began pushing people out, suspects started firing shots toward a crowd of people running.

That’s when the two victims were shot.

The victims have not been identified.

Police are searching for suspects.