Police: 1 man killed after gunmen open fire into crowd at Cleveland bar

Posted 1:40 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, April 6, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at The 4 Nine bar at 1311 E. 49.

Police found two men who had been shot multiple times.

One of the men had been shot in the head and was dead when police arrived.

Another victim suffered multiple gunshots. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police, a fight broke out inside the bar.

When security began pushing people out, suspects started firing shots toward a crowd of people running.

That’s when the two victims were shot.

The victims have not been identified.

Police are searching for suspects.

Google Map for coordinates 41.519841 by -81.659245.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.