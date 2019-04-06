‘My heart literally broke for her’: Dog severely burned in fire adopted by Indiana firefighter

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — A dog who was severely burned in a house fire in Minnesota earlier this year is getting a second chance at life.

According to FOX 9, Lexi was trapped in a plastic kennel during the fire and managed to escape after part of it melted.

Sadly, she suffered burns to the entire left side of her body as a result and was scheduled to be euthanized.

But, Ruff Start Rescue group made sure that didn’t happen and has been caring for her ever since.

“She didn’t care about any of it,” Foster Sarah Hecklinski said during her interview. “As long as you were petting her, touching her and loving her, she was game.”

Lexi’s stories touched a lot of hearts, including Travis Oliver, who is a firefighter in Indiana.

“My heart literally broke for her,” Oliver told FOX 9. “I fell in love with her and knew she was my dog.”

Oliver and his family applied to adopt her and were ultimately chosen.

“I think they’ll understand what a fire does to a person who has to go through it and they can easily relate that to a dog,” Hecklinski said.

Once she gets settled into her new home, Oliver hopes to share her story as inspiration.

FOX 9 said he has already reached out to a camp for burn victims to see if he could bring Lexi there for a visit with the kids.