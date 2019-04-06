Middle schoolers save woman from jumping off bridge

FRESNO, California – A group of middle schoolers from the Keppler School volleyball team in Fresno are being credited with saving a woman’s life.

According to WPVI, the woman was attempting to jump off a bridge, when the boys did everything they could to get her attention.

“We went up we were there for like ten minutes, trying to distract her,” one of the boys said.

The boys alerted their coach to call 911.

First responders were able to save the woman.

The boys’ coach believes his athletes made all the difference.

“She took a glance and hearing those kids, it registered to her, ‘I can’t do this in front of them’.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).