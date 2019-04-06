Maryland lawmakers debate letting some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers are debating a new bill that would allow some recipients in the state’s food stamp program to use their benefits at restaurants.

“I think this is really focused on folks who are in need and that’s why we narrowly tailor it to those who are older individuals above age 60, those individuals who have documented disabilities, and those who are homeless to be able to apply these benefits. It’s not for everyone,” Sen. Clarence Lam, who sponsored the bill, told FOX 5.

The TV station reports that the proposal would allow specific recipients to use their vouchers inside participating restaurants.

Brandon Kirk of Mason’s Lobster Rolls supports the idea.

“I think it’s a good bill to pass. They’re not being forced… the restaurant is not being forced to do anything he doesn’t want to do for something that will also benefit those who are affected by it,” he told FOX 5.

Restaurants would first be required to register with the state before they could begin accepting benefits.