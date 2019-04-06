Live: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan holds first rally in Youngstown since announcing his run for president



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan is hosting his first presidential rally in Youngstown on Saturday.

Ryan announced Thursday on his website that he is running for president.

In a statement he said:

As a congressman from Youngstown, Ohio for almost 20 years, I’ve watched the American Dream slip through the fingers of many Americans. Like so many in America’s heartland, I come from a long line of factory workers who helped build our nation into a powerhouse of innovation. But over the last 20 years, failed leadership and broken promises have destroyed the middle-class, forcing our economy into crisis and pushing the American Dream out of reach. When our local GM factory was shutdown last Thanksgiving, I got a call from my daughter who was consoling her friend whose father was an auto worker and was just laid off. My daughter said to me, with tears in her voice, “You have to do something.” That’s why I am running for President. It’s time to do something.