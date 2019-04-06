× Law enforcement in Lorain puts out alert for armed and dangerous suspect

LORAIN, Ohio – Joseph Huff III is wanted on multiple felonies by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to a press release, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement reports Huff often spends time on Lorain’s west side.

They also say he has family ties in Elyria.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword “WANTED” with the information to 84411.