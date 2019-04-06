Kids drive mini cars into surgery to reduce ‘stress and anxiety’ at California hospital

MODESTO, Calif. — A hospital discovered a unique and fun way to ease the nervous of anxious pediatric patients before they undergo surgery.

According to People, staff at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California recently acquired two miniature cars – a pink Volkswagen Beetle and a black Mercedes – that they allow young patients to play in before surgery.

Officials say they can see the kids’ “stress and anxiety disappear” when they get behind the wheels.

“These sweet rides take our smallest patients to the operating room,” the hospital told People in a statement. “The goal is to reduce anxiety and stress, and make the experience less scary for everyone involved.”

The idea came from a nurse who conducted research and discovered that cars have a lasting impact on young patients. So far this unique approach has reportedly been a success.

“When the children find out they can go into the operating room riding in a cool little car, they light up, and in most cases, their fears melt away,” the hospital told the news outlet. “In addition, when parents see their children put at ease, it puts them at ease as well.”

These cool cars are equipped with stereos, pre-loaded music and an MP3 player that the kids can control via remote. They also have doors that open and working headlights, back-up and dashboard lights.