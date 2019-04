Kelly Preston is honoring her and John Travolta’s son Jett.

Jett died at age 16 in 2009.

Preston shared a picture on her Instagram page that shows Jett while Preston and Travolta kiss him.

“To my sweet love, Jett… you are in our hearts forever,” she wrote. “I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs.”