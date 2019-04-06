Hundreds gather to support Vocational Guidance Services at ‘Moonbeams Over Sunbeam’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night at the Western Reserve Historical Society to support Vocational Guidance Services.

Fox 8's own Melissa Mack served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The evening features cocktails, dinner and dancing.

Proceeds for the Moonbeams Over Sunbeam event also support VGS' mission of "preparing people with barriers to employment for a brighter future."

VGS provides vocational rehabilitation, job skills, training and paid work opportunities to individuals with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, a history of incarceration, a lifetime of poverty or other barriers to employment as they work to gain and improve their skills to move off the employment sideline and into jobs.