Free expungement fair in Cleveland to help people clear their records

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is holding an expungement fair Saturday.

The event is for adults and juveniles that have been convicted, found not guilty, plead guilty or had a criminal case dismissed.

Some law changes mean many people now qualify for the removal of offenses from their record.

Last year 163 people were helped.

It will be held at John Adams High School at 3817 Martin Luther King, Dr., in Cleveland from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

