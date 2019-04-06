Firefighters extinguish blaze at asphalt plant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at an industrial plant that makes asphalt Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials said one of the asphalt silos caught fire in the area of Coit Road.
Fox 8 Viewer Michael Young shot video on his drone over the burning tank just a few feet from a train sitting on the tracks below.
No one was injured during the fire.
Officials said a hazmat specialist checked out the scene and determined there was a mechanical malfunction.
41.551931 -81.589311