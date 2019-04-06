Firefighters extinguish blaze at asphalt plant in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at an industrial plant that makes asphalt Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said one of the asphalt silos caught fire in the area of Coit Road.

Fox 8 Viewer Michael Young shot video on his drone over the burning tank just a few feet from a train sitting on the tracks below.

No one was injured during the fire.

Officials said a hazmat specialist checked out the scene and determined there was a mechanical malfunction.