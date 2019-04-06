Firefighters extinguish blaze at asphalt plant in Cleveland

Posted 10:25 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, April 6, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland firefighters battled a blaze that  broke out at an industrial plant that makes asphalt Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said one of the asphalt silos caught fire in the area of Coit Road.

Fox 8 Viewer Michael Young shot video on his drone over the burning tank just a few feet from a train sitting on the tracks below.

No one was injured during the fire.

Officials said a hazmat specialist checked out the scene and determined there was a mechanical malfunction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.