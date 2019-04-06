Feeling like spring this weekend with temps in the 60s and 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend. 60’s are the what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of a cooler shoreline.

We are also forecasting a temperature spike of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well. Cooler temps along Lake Erie will need to be watched. There is a risk of thunderstorms after 3 PM Sunday. The threat will continue through the evening. Right now, no severe storms anticipated. Stay tuned. The 30% probability for Sunday and Monday really doesn’t tell the whole story, since most of the rain will happen at night on Sunday:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

