Feeling like spring this weekend with temps in the 60s and 70s

Posted 8:49 am, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, April 6, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend.  60’s are the what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of a cooler shoreline.

We are also forecasting a temperature spike of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well. Cooler temps along Lake Erie will need to be watched.  There is a risk of thunderstorms after 3 PM Sunday.  The threat will continue through the evening.  Right now, no severe storms anticipated.  Stay tuned.  The 30% probability for Sunday and Monday really doesn’t tell the whole story, since most of the rain will happen at night on Sunday:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

