Father accused of killing 5-year-old girl for not doing her homework



ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Police in Albuquerque are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl.

According to KRQE, police found the child in cardiac arrest.

The father, 36-year-old Brandon Reynolds, told police his daughter had a heart condition and stopped breathing.

“When AFR arrived on scene at that location the injuries were not consistent with what they were told,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

Police found blood on the walls and carpet, and bruising on the child’s body.

The girl died at the hospital.

Police say Reynolds told them the child didn’t want to do her home and it “triggered him.”

He says he started spanking her with a shoe and then blacked out.

“It appears this father brutally beat this child,” said Officer Drobik.

Reynolds is charged with child abuse resulting in death.