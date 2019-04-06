Euclid police offer safety tips at the department’s Crime Prevention Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Police are providing residents with tips on how to protect themselves from threats of crime.

During Euclid's crime prevention conference Saturday afternoon, police talked about a variety of topics like carjackings which they said tend to pick up in warmer weather right through summer.

Police say that's because more people are active and outside, often times away from home when crooks are looking for crimes of opportunity.

Lakewood recently had a rash of carjackings.

So what do you do during a carjacking at gunpoint? Give up the keys or hit the gas and go?

Officer Shon Williams said hand over the keys and don't floor it.

"No I wouldn't do that because you might spook somebody. It might cause an accidental discharge of the gun and somebody might end up shooting at the car or shooting at somebody standing nearby as well," Williams said.

When it comes to protecting your home from break-ins when you're gone for an extended period of time, police offer several tips.

Use timed lights to make it look like someone is home at night.

Use motion detector lights outside and there are more safety tips.

"You should have your grass cut every other week. You can have someone pick up the newspaper, the mail, take your garbage can out. Don't leave your garbage cans out and things like that," Williams said.

Some burglars were caught by Euclid police recently after attentive neighbors gave police detailed descriptions of the suspects, especially their clothing.

Police also recommend residents join a neighborhood block watch.

"Block watch is important because residents are the eyes and ears of the police. We will train you to speak to dispatchers because that's what helps police catch the suspicious person or the burglary that's in progress," said Kate McLaughlin with the Euclid Police Department.

Police said another target of crime like scams, especially against the elderly and even some against those younger are also on the rise.

Police said to remind your elderly loved ones never to send money or give out any financial information.

"We've got to tell our elderly neighbors and friends if it seems to good to be true then it is. People aren't going to call you and say, 'I like you and I want to give you money.' They're going to say things like, 'your grandson is in jail and we need money for him to make bond,'" said Captain Richard McIntosh with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

Euclid resident Laurie Paull said the conference offered her valuable information including a simple tip like how to carry your purse.

"I keep my purse around my shoulder and kind of in front of me so nobody can grab it," Paull said.

The Euclid Police Department's Crime Prevention Conference lasted three hours Saturday and drew more than a hundred people.