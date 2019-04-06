× Dunkin’ and Harpoon team up to create a coffee-inspired pale ale

Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery have released a new, limited edition coffee-inspired beer – Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale – just in time for warmer weather.

It has 5 percent ABV.

Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer said in a press release, “The classic tastes of Dunkin’ coffee and Harpoon craft beer make for such an irresistible combination…we’re thrilled to delight our fans who start their day with Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers once more with the introduction of new Summer Coffee Pale Ale.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale marks the second craft beer created in partnership between the two beverage brands.