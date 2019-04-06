Detroit police officer shows up intoxicated to state breathalyzer training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- A Detroit police officer is facing an internal investigation after showing up allegedly intoxicated to a breathalyzer training Friday, according to WXYZ.

Michigan State Police told the news outlet they discovered the officer was impaired after he volunteered for a demonstration.

The officer allegedly blew a .08.

WXYZ reports the officer was not arrested because he did not drive to the training and was not armed at the time.

However, but he was told what the Detroit police chief describes as "the obvious": he cannot be intoxicated in police training.

The matter is now under internal review with the Detroit police department.