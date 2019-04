New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put out an alert for Giant Hogweed.

The invasive plant has toxic sap that can cause severe burns.

The DEC reports the plant grows in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Immediately wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water if you come in contact with the plant and call your doctor.

