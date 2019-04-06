Coast Guard seizes 7 tons of cocaine headed to America

SAN DIEGO, California – The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded more than 14,300 pounds of cocaine seized in international waters Friday.

The cocaine was seized in six different busts from February to March.

According to a press release, the busts involved multiple agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, the Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The press release does not say whether the busts led to any arrests.

