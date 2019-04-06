Cleveland police auction vehicles Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is auctioning more than 60 cars, trucks and motorcycles Saturday.

The vehicles have either been abandoned or forfeited to the City of Cleveland.

Anyone can attend the event at 4300 Bradley Road.

The auction begins at 9 a.m.

Money raised from the sale of forfeited vehicles will go to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF). The LETF is used to help law enforcement with purchases, such as body armor and computers.

Money raised from abandoned vehicles will go to the General Fund.