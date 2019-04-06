Little Rock, Arkansas launches new program to pay homeless people to help pick up trash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock’s Board of Directors recently passed an ordinance to create a pilot program where homeless people get paid to pick up trash around town.

According to KTHV, the city has given Canvas Community Church, who will run the program, $80,000 in funding.

Participants will receive $9.25 an hour for up to four hours a day, three days a week and get paid at the end of each day.

KTHV reports that two supervisors have also been hired and will provide necessary transportation.

The pilot program was designed based on a program out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.