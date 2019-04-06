Carroll County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of K-9 Deputy Oz

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9 officer, Deputy Oz.

Oz retired in June 2016 after a successful career with The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to enjoying his retirement, Oz has been a teacher to his younger brother K-9 Otis.

Saturday, the department said their goodbyes to Oz.

Oz’s partner, dad and best friend released the following statement regarding his passing:

“Today we say goodbye. You entered our lives 12 and 1/2 years ago and created an immediate bond. You were courageous, fearless and displayed sound nerves. I admire your character and I’m most thankful for all of your accomplishments on the road. You made me a better deputy due to your resolve. This hurts. Rest easy my friend.”

Rest in peace Oz and thank you for your service.