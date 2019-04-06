Carroll County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of K-9 Deputy Oz

Posted 5:39 pm, April 6, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9 officer, Deputy Oz.

Oz retired in June 2016 after a successful career with The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to enjoying his retirement, Oz has been a teacher to his younger brother K-9 Otis.

Saturday, the department said their goodbyes to Oz.

Oz’s partner, dad and best friend released the following statement regarding his passing:

“Today we say goodbye. You entered our lives 12 and 1/2 years ago and created an immediate bond. You were courageous, fearless and displayed sound nerves. I admire your character and I’m most thankful for all of your accomplishments on the road. You made me a better deputy due to your resolve. This hurts. Rest easy my friend.”

Rest in peace Oz and thank you for your service.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.