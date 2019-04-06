Animal Charity of Ohio puts together bucket list for dying dog

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A dog rescued on January 30 has been given a short time to live.

According to Animal Charity of Ohio, Marnie was rescued with two other dogs.

The two other dogs are being rehabilitated, but Marnie has congestive heart failure due to advanced heartworm disease.

The Animal Charity of Ohio says the surgery carries an extremely high risk of death.

The group has decided to let Marnie reach the Rainbow Bridge by celebrating her life.

So they’ve made her a bucket list, and they need help giving Marnie everything on it.

Some of the items include ice cream from Handel’s and spending the night in a home getting spoiled.

She also has a birthday party on April 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 4140 Market St. in Boardman.