A dream come true! Woman with Down syndrome spends day as flight attendant

MACKAY, Queensland, Australia — One Australian airline helped make the dreams of a young woman with Down syndrome come true.

According to Fox News, video of Georgia Knoll, 25, acting like a “bona fide flight attendant” went viral last November after her sister, Kathryn, posted it on Facebook. Video shows Knoll hitting all the major marks great in-flight customer service; she distributed snacks and donned a safety mask.

“I thought ‘I’ll just tag some companies, and if something comes of it it’ll be lots of fun,'” Kathryn told the news outlet, “and then Jetstar contacted us and said ‘We’d love to have her on, can we sort something out here?’”

Then, Wednesday, Knoll’s dream came true. She spent the day with Jetstar airlines, serving with the cabin crew on a 590-mile flight from Brisbane to Mackay.

Knoll was outfitted in a Jetstar uniform and assisted with greeting passengers, a safety demonstration and serving passengers.

“It’s good to be Down syndrome. It’s who I am. I’m just trying to break through barriers… [to] push everything aside, just be yourself,” Knoll told Fox News.

Jetstar’s employees allegedly said it was a joy working with Knoll for the day.

“Georgia is so full of life and is great with our customers, she was such a fantastic addition to our team and we all felt so lucky to have her spend the day with us,” Jetstar flight attendant Nicky reportedly said.