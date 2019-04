SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Sandusky Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 5-year-old boy.

According to a press release, the boy was crossing the street near the intersection of Camp St. and Polk St. Thursday just before 3 p.m.

A driver was headed northbound on Camp Street when the child crossed into the road.

The driver hit the child.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

The child sustained serious injuries.