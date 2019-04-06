14-year-old boy arrested after carjacking, punching 72-year-old California man unloading groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police in California have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he was captured on home surveillance video punching and carjacking a 72-year old man in his own driveway.

According to KGO, police said the teen came up to the man, Hector Estrada, with a gun and demanded Estrada give him the keys to his Nissan Sentra.

Estrada refused, prompting the teen to jump into the car to take off.

However, Estrada did not give up without a fight. He tried to pull the teen out of the car and was punched several times.

"He jumped in the car. Then I reached in there and grabbed him and I tried to pull him back. He punched me and broke my glasses. That's how I got all these cuts. Then I started bleeding so I couldn't see anymore," Estrada told KGO.

About 10 minutes later the teen was ran a red light and crashed into another car. The teen reportedly fled the scene and was chased by a witness.

The teen allegedly pulled out a gun on the witness, who then stopped chasing him.

He was arrested shortly after that.

Estrada is ok and the driver in the vehicle the teen struck suffered non-life threatening injuries. That driver was taken to the hospital.

The teen was reportedly booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on charges of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.