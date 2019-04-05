Weather: Milder temperatures with brief showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will move through the Ohio Valley through noon today.

Milder temperatures will roll in for our Friday with the southerly breeze.

Temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend. 60’s are the what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of a cooler shoreline. We are also forecasting a temperature spike of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

What is YOUR favorite month of the year? André Bernier handed over Episode #066 to YOU, the audience, as he asked that question. Respondents left their message on André’s WeatherJazz® Hotline. He also asked the same question to your favorite FOX 8 personalities for this fun and quirky episode. You can listen to the podcast on the audio player below or via WeatherJazz.com or any podcast app on your smartphones.

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20th. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so starting Thursday/Friday with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop, the possibility for some light snow is still on the table through the 3rd week of April!

Rainfall next week (April 7-12) looks to be above normal

Overall, temperatures the 2nd half of April will be below normal with above normal rainfall

Snowfall vs normal across the eastern 2/3rds of the country: Most areas that surround northern Ohio have seen above normal snowfall