VIDEO: Stolen vehicle rams several Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released video of a pursuit in which a stolen vehicle rammed several cruisers.

According to a release from the highway patrol, on April 3 at 2:14 p.m., troopers tried to stop a stolen 2000 Lincoln Continental.

The vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Miles Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. The highway patrol said the pursuit lasted a short time before it was terminated for safety reasons.

That stolen vehicle was last seen in the area of Harvard and Broadway.

The release goes on to say that while multiple troopers and police were in the area checking for the stolen vehicle, a second stolen vehicle -- a 2019 Dodge Ram-- was located at Harvard Avenue and East 93rd Street.

A trooper saw the stolen pick-up pull into a gas station parking lot where a traffic stop was initiated at 2:48 p.m.

As troopers tried to block in the vehicle and make contact with the male driver, he accelerated and struck a patrol car. The highway patrol said a vehicle pursuit for the crimes of assault on a police officer, vehicle theft and failure to comply with lawful orders was initiated by two other troopers and joined by the original, damaged patrol car.

The damaged cruiser successfully spun the pick-up truck around to end its flight in the area of Miles Road and East 175th Street.

The highway patrol said as troopers exited their cruisers to take the suspect into custody, he rammed two of the cruisers and was successfully spun by one of the two cruisers a second time.

He continued to flee after two of the cruisers were disabled.

The original cruiser continued the pursuit and the suspect sideswiped a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Emery Road and Warrensville Center Road in the Village of North Randall.

The initial cruiser lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Glendale and Lee; the pick-up was later found in the area. There was no one in it.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Troopers continue to follow up on leads to try and take the suspect into custody.

If anyone has information about the driver or his whereabouts please contact the Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (216) 265-1677.

