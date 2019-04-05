× Uber issues safety tips to riders in wake of South Carolina student’s murder

CLEVELAND — After the recent tragic death of 21-year-old South Carolina student, Samantha Josephson, ride share company Uber has issued several safety tip reminders.

Police say Josephson mistakenly got into the wrong car which she believed was her Uber.

The moment she got into that car was recorded on security video. Police say the man murdered her and was later arrested.

“Normally when I go out on weekends I take Uber downtown because I don’t want to drink and drive,” said Chardon resident Daniel Ganim, “I make sure the driver’s picture matches up to the picture on the app.”

Now, Uber is reminding people of four key safety tips.

Uber sends you the vehicle’s license plate when you book the fare, so that you can match it to the car. They also send you a picture of your driver, so you can match it to the driver before you get into the vehicle. Uber says you should also share your trip status with a friend or relative. You can do that by clicking on the share status option on the app once the fare has started. Uber also reminds riders the most important tip is to never give your name first when you open the door. Ask the driver their name and who they are picking up.

It seems the safety message is already getting out to local college students.

Cleveland State University student Julia Ellis said she takes Uber to work and to go out with friends. She feels safe using Uber and other ride share services by keeping safety tips in mind.

“I take Uber because parking downtown is very expensive, but I also pay attention by looking at the model of the car to make sure I’m getting into the right car,” Ellis said.

“I always make sure they have a picture of who they are as well,” said CSU student Bianca Sarti.

