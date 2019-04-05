× Two Akron middle students arrested for bringing toy gun to class

AKRON-Two Akron middle school students are under arrest for inducing panic.

Innes Middle School was placed under a safe school watch for 90 minutes Friday morning after rumors about a weapon being on the school grounds were discovered by school staff.

The Akron school security team, resource officers and officers from the Akron Police Department searched the school and discovered a plastic, toy gun.

Akron Public Schools has increased security at Innes for the time being to ensure the safety of students.