Trade-in your old car seat at Target; get a discount on a new one

Back by popular demand for parents. Target is holding its annual car seat trade-in event later this month, giving you a chance to get rid of your old car seat and save on a new one for your little one.

From April 22-May 4, Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.

Parents who turn in their old car seat will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new one or you can use the discount towards a travel system, stroller or select baby gear.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

