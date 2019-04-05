× Three more flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio– There were three flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County between March 24 and March 30, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says.

The victims were a 63-year-old Cleveland man, a 65-year-old Strongsville woman and a 77-year-old Westlake woman. That brings the total number of deaths in the county for this flu season to 14.

The board of health considers the flu activity minimal this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season can start as early as October and November, and last until May. Flu activity in the United States typically peaks between December and February.

