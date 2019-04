Charmin is doing their best to remove the annoying task of constantly replacing toilet paper.

They’re introducing the “Forever Roll.”

The company is now selling a massive roll that says it will last you for one month. The diameter measures more than eight and a half inches.

Since it won’t fit on regular dispenser, customers will need a special free-standing holder, which Charmin is also selling as part of a starter pack.

Each Forever Roll costs around $10.