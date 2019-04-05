× Show Info: April 5, 2019

Barrio Tacos

The crew from Barrio Tacos showcase their April special … octopus tacos! Check out their locations all over Northeast Ohio: Tremont – Lakewood – Gateway – Progressive Field – Cleveland Heights – Willoughby

Spruce Up Your Home for Spring

Jennie Doran from Room Service shares a few creative ways to spruce up your home for spring.

Ohio City: 2078 W. 25th St., Cleveland 44113

Shaker Heights: Van Aken District, 3444 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights 44122

FishStix

It’s the perfect place to pick up dinner for Lent. A new fish market in University Heights called FishStix.

14480 Cedar Rd., University Heights 44122

Spring Cleaning for Your Mental Health

Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling, PsyD from the Cleveland Clinic shares a few ways to spring clean your mental health.

Wood Thingamajigs

It’s a female and veteran owned & operated company featuring custom furniture, home items and decor. www.woodthingamajigs.com

Chocolate Harmony Artisan Chocolate

We’re on world tour of … chocolates! And it’s all thanks to Chocolate Harmony Artisan Chocolate.

Whistle & Keg

New spot in downtown Cleveland featuring self-service, pay-by-the-ounce taps of your favorite drinks – from craft beer, wine and cider. www.whistlekeg.com

818 Hurdon Rd., Cleveland

Sanity

Isabel Pritchett from Sanity in Chagrin Falls shares what you need to know about spring fashion.

8 E. Washington, Chagrin Falls 44022

The Lazy Bee

A new spot in Berea serving up breakfast, brunch, and barbecue. https://www.thelazybeeberea.com/

126 Front St., Berea 44017