Show Info: April 5, 2019
Barrio Tacos
The crew from Barrio Tacos showcase their April special … octopus tacos! Check out their locations all over Northeast Ohio: Tremont – Lakewood – Gateway – Progressive Field – Cleveland Heights – Willoughby
Spruce Up Your Home for Spring
Jennie Doran from Room Service shares a few creative ways to spruce up your home for spring.
Ohio City: 2078 W. 25th St., Cleveland 44113
Shaker Heights: Van Aken District, 3444 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights 44122
FishStix
It’s the perfect place to pick up dinner for Lent. A new fish market in University Heights called FishStix.
14480 Cedar Rd., University Heights 44122
Spring Cleaning for Your Mental Health
Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling, PsyD from the Cleveland Clinic shares a few ways to spring clean your mental health.
Wood Thingamajigs
It’s a female and veteran owned & operated company featuring custom furniture, home items and decor. www.woodthingamajigs.com
Chocolate Harmony Artisan Chocolate
We’re on world tour of … chocolates! And it’s all thanks to Chocolate Harmony Artisan Chocolate.
Whistle & Keg
New spot in downtown Cleveland featuring self-service, pay-by-the-ounce taps of your favorite drinks – from craft beer, wine and cider. www.whistlekeg.com
818 Hurdon Rd., Cleveland
Sanity
Isabel Pritchett from Sanity in Chagrin Falls shares what you need to know about spring fashion.
8 E. Washington, Chagrin Falls 44022
The Lazy Bee
A new spot in Berea serving up breakfast, brunch, and barbecue. https://www.thelazybeeberea.com/
126 Front St., Berea 44017