Scientists begin first human trial for universal flu vaccine

BETHESDA, MD. — Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have started their first human trial for a universal influenza vaccine.

According to a press release, the goal with H1ssF_3928 as it’s formally called is to provide long-term protection for all age groups from different forms of the flu.

“Seasonal influenza is a perpetual public health challenge, and we continually face the possibility of an influenza pandemic resulting from the emergence and spread of novel influenza viruses,” said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. “This Phase 1 clinical trial is a step forward in our efforts to develop a durable and broadly protective universal influenza vaccine.”

The trial will take place over the next year and include 53 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 70 years old. They will not be exposed to the actual flu.

A team from NIAIDS Vaccine Research Center developed the experimental vaccine.