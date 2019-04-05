× Reward offered after bald eagle found dead of gunshot wound in Arkansas

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) released information Friday about an investigation into the death of a mature bald eagle.

According to a press release, both the AGFC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting a joint investigation after the female eagle was found on March 28 in Drew County, Arkansas, west of Monticello.

The eagle was taken to Little Rock Zoo, where staff determined the preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound. The AGFC said the eagle’s body was found near a nest and it is believed the bird was tending the nest at the time of death.

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who did this.

Anyone with information involved in this case is encouraged to contact the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262. All calls to the hotline will be kept confidential.

**You can read more here; please note the AGFC’s website includes a photo that some may find disturbing**