Ready for a weekend warm-up? Some areas could reach 70 on Sunday

Posted 11:01 pm, April 5, 2019, by

CLEVELAND-Watch out for areas of fog through Saturday morning.  Lows will range in the the low 40s and our southerly winds will go calm.

Temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend: 60s are what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of a cooler shoreline.

We are also forecasting a temperature spike of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well. Cooler temps along Lake Erie will need to be watched.  There is a risk of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Follow weather updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.