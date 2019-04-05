Police follow ‘trail of destroyed tortilla chips’ to arrest woman for disorderly conduct

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police says a “trail of destroyed tortilla chips” led them to the suspect who was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Crossings Parkway Wednesday night around 10:40. An intoxicated 46-year-old woman was reportedly banging on an apartment door, possibly trying to break in.

Officers located a trail of chips in the hallway of the building which led them to the woman.

She allegedly fell in front of officers, was placed into police custody and taken to Westlake jail to “sober up.”

The woman was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.