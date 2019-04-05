PetSmart offering free Easter photos for pets

CLEVELAND — Easter is just around the corner and it’s time to get your photos with the Easter Bunny.

PetSmart is hosting their annual Easter Bunny Photo Days event Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet parents can bring their fur babies into participating PetSmart stores to have their animal photographed with the Easter Bunny for free.

Owners will receive a digital copy of the photo. They can also take photos on their mobile devices for free.

PetSmart says that leashed pets are welcome to attend the party. For their full in-store pet policy, click here.

Click here to visit PetSmart’s website and find a participating store near you.