Oh, what a sight! Terminal Tower observation deck reopens this weekend

Posted 8:53 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, April 5, 2019

CLEVELAND — Looking for some springtime photo ops?  The Terminal Tower is reopening its observation deck this weekend.

The event site says you can enjoy a self-guided tour of the building’s 42nd floor which features beautiful views of the city.

Tickets are $5 each and must be purchased online, here.  No walk-up ticket sales will be offered.

Tower officials ask that you limit your stay to 25 minutes.

Tickets are currently available Saturdays and Sundays, April 6 – May 26 for time slots every half hour between 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Make sure to share your observation decks photos with us by tagging @Fox8NewsCleveland on Instagram or @Fox8News on Twitter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.