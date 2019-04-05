Oh, what a sight! Terminal Tower observation deck reopens this weekend

CLEVELAND — Looking for some springtime photo ops? The Terminal Tower is reopening its observation deck this weekend.

The event site says you can enjoy a self-guided tour of the building’s 42nd floor which features beautiful views of the city.

Tickets are $5 each and must be purchased online, here. No walk-up ticket sales will be offered.

Tower officials ask that you limit your stay to 25 minutes.

Tickets are currently available Saturdays and Sundays, April 6 – May 26 for time slots every half hour between 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Make sure to share your observation decks photos with us by tagging @Fox8NewsCleveland on Instagram or @Fox8News on Twitter.